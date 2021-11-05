Before placing any wagers on Brandin Cooks' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-7) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-7) in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks has been targeted 70 times and has 51 catches, leading the Texans with 585 receiving yards (73.1 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Cooks has been the target of 70 of his team's 254 passing attempts this season, or 27.6% of the target share.

Cooks (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

In his two matchups against the Dolphins, Cooks' 60.5 receiving yards average is 60.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 303.8 yards per game through the air.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Rams, Cooks was targeted six times, picking up 83 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Cooks' stat line during his last three games shows 20 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 64.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 26 times.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 70 27.6% 51 585 2 4 17.4% Jordan Akins 25 9.8% 19 177 0 3 13.0% Nico Collins 19 7.5% 12 166 0 1 4.3% Chris Conley 14 5.5% 8 158 1 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive