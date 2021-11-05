Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Buffalo Bills (5-2) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 as an overwhelming 14.5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 48.5.

Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of eight games this season.
  • Jacksonville's games have gone over 48.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 1.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 44.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Buffalo has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • This season, the Bills have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • The Bills put up 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars surrender (29.0).
  • Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.0 points.
  • The Bills collect 402.9 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 386.0 the Jaguars allow per matchup.
  • Buffalo is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 386.0 yards.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Jaguars' takeaways (2).
  • Thus far this season Jacksonville has two wins against the spread.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • This season the Jaguars average just 2.0 more points per game (17.6) than the Bills give up (15.6).
  • Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 15.6 points.
  • The Jaguars average 80.3 more yards per game (349.3) than the Bills allow (269.0).
  • In games that Jacksonville amasses over 269.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times, six fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Jacksonville has one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
  • This season, in four home games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
  • The average total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
  • Away from home, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.
  • Buffalo has gone over the total twice in four away games this year.
  • Bills away games this season average 52.7 total points, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

