The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Buffalo Bills (5-2) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 as an overwhelming 14.5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 48.5.

Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of eight games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 48.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 1.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 44.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Bills have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Bills put up 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars surrender (29.0).

Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.0 points.

The Bills collect 402.9 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 386.0 the Jaguars allow per matchup.

Buffalo is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 386.0 yards.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Jaguars' takeaways (2).

Jaguars stats and trends

Thus far this season Jacksonville has two wins against the spread.

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Jaguars average just 2.0 more points per game (17.6) than the Bills give up (15.6).

Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 15.6 points.

The Jaguars average 80.3 more yards per game (349.3) than the Bills allow (269.0).

In games that Jacksonville amasses over 269.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times, six fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Jacksonville has one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

This season, in four home games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

The average total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Away from home, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.

Buffalo has gone over the total twice in four away games this year.

Bills away games this season average 52.7 total points, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

