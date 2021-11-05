The No. 17 BYU Cougars (7-2) host the FCS Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars are heavily favored by 35.5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 53.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. Idaho State

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

In 42.9% of Idaho State's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.

Saturday's over/under is seven points higher than the combined 46 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.2 more than the 53 over/under in this contest.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 56.4 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 52.1 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cougars score 30.4 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Bengals surrender per contest (33.8).

BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.8 points.

The Cougars average 365.3 more yards per game (438.6) than the Bengals allow per contest (73.3).

BYU is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team amasses over 73.3 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over seven times this season, seven more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (0).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.

Idaho State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Idaho State is 3-4-0 this season.

Idaho State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Bengals score 9.8 fewer points per game (15.6) than the Cougars give up (25.4).

The Bengals rack up 35.4 yards per game, 373.4 fewer yards than the 408.8 the Cougars allow.

The Bengals have turned the ball over two times, 13 fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats