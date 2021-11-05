Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has contributed with 21 grabs for 289 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 23 times and averages 36.1 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 9.3% of the 248 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Against the Browns, Uzomah has averaged 21.2 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups, 5.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In eight matchups with the Browns, Uzomah has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The 239.4 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 29th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Uzomah was targeted four times, picking up 33 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three games, Uzomah has caught 10 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 10 times, and averaged 46.3 yards per game.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
23
9.3%
21
289
5
1
3.4%
Ja'Marr Chase
60
24.2%
38
786
7
6
20.7%
Tyler Boyd
53
21.4%
37
398
2
5
17.2%
Tee Higgins
49
19.8%
29
353
2
6
20.7%
Powered By Data Skrive