There will be player prop betting options available for C.J. Uzomah ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 9 with the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has contributed with 21 grabs for 289 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 23 times and averages 36.1 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 9.3% of the 248 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Against the Browns, Uzomah has averaged 21.2 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups, 5.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In eight matchups with the Browns, Uzomah has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The 239.4 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 29th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Uzomah was targeted four times, picking up 33 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three games, Uzomah has caught 10 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 10 times, and averaged 46.3 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 23 9.3% 21 289 5 1 3.4% Ja'Marr Chase 60 24.2% 38 786 7 6 20.7% Tyler Boyd 53 21.4% 37 398 2 5 17.2% Tee Higgins 49 19.8% 29 353 2 6 20.7%

