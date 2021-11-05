Pac-12 rivals square off when the California Golden Bears (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Arizona Wildcats (0-8, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. Cal is favored by 10 points. The over/under is 50.5.

Odds for Cal vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Cal's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of eight times.

In 37.5% of Arizona's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

Saturday's over/under is 8.3 points higher than the combined 42.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 5.1 points lower than the 55.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Bears games have an average total of 50.3 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.5-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 52.6 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Cal's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Golden Bears put up 6.4 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats give up (31.8).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 31.8 points.

The Golden Bears rack up 38.7 more yards per game (424.1) than the Wildcats allow per contest (385.4).

In games that Cal totals more than 385.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 10 points or more this year.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This season the Wildcats put up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Golden Bears give up (23.8).

The Wildcats rack up just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears give up (366.4).

When Arizona totals more than 366.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (12).

Season Stats