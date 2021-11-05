Publish date:
Cal vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Cal's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of eight times.
- In 37.5% of Arizona's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.3 points higher than the combined 42.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 5.1 points lower than the 55.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Golden Bears games have an average total of 50.3 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.5-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 52.6 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Golden Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Golden Bears put up 6.4 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats give up (31.8).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 31.8 points.
- The Golden Bears rack up 38.7 more yards per game (424.1) than the Wildcats allow per contest (385.4).
- In games that Cal totals more than 385.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Golden Bears have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 10 points or more this year.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This season the Wildcats put up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Golden Bears give up (23.8).
- The Wildcats rack up just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears give up (366.4).
- When Arizona totals more than 366.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Arizona
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
424.1
Avg. Total Yards
355
366.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.4
6
Giveaways
17
12
Takeaways
6