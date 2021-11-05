Publish date:
Charlotte vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Charlotte vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Charlotte and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53 points in four of eight games this season.
- In 62.5% of Rice's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.
- Saturday's total is 9.1 points higher than the combined 43.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.1 points per game, 13.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- 49ers games this season feature an average total of 60.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.6 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 2.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte is 4-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have been favored by 6 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Charlotte's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The 49ers rack up 11.4 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Owls surrender (36.5).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.5 points.
- The 49ers collect 36.1 fewer yards per game (387.3) than the Owls give up per contest (423.4).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 423.4 yards.
- This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Owls' takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Charlotte at SISportsbook.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 6 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.
- Rice has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Owls rack up 18.8 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the 49ers allow (29.6).
- Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.6 points.
- The Owls rack up 127.0 fewer yards per game (320.6) than the 49ers give up (447.6).
- The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Charlotte
|Stats
|Rice
25.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.8
29.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.5
387.3
Avg. Total Yards
320.6
447.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.4
11
Giveaways
14
10
Takeaways
9