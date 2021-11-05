The Charlotte 49ers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 6-point favorites when they host the Rice Owls (3-5, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The point total for the outing is set at 53.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Charlotte and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53 points in four of eight games this season.

In 62.5% of Rice's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.

Saturday's total is 9.1 points higher than the combined 43.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.1 points per game, 13.1 more than this contest's over/under.

49ers games this season feature an average total of 60.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 2.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte is 4-3-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 6 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Charlotte's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The 49ers rack up 11.4 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Owls surrender (36.5).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.5 points.

The 49ers collect 36.1 fewer yards per game (387.3) than the Owls give up per contest (423.4).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 423.4 yards.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Owls' takeaways (9).

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Owls have been underdogs by 6 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.

Rice has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over eight games with a set point total).

The Owls rack up 18.8 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the 49ers allow (29.6).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.6 points.

The Owls rack up 127.0 fewer yards per game (320.6) than the 49ers give up (447.6).

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (10).

Season Stats