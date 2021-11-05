Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55 points in four of eight games this season.
- Tulsa's games have gone over 55 points in five of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 9.8 points more than the 45.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 52.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 55-point over/under for this game is one point below the 56 points per game average total in Golden Hurricane games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Bearcats have been favored by 22.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Cincinnati has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bearcats average nine more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (30.9).
- Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.9 points.
- The Bearcats average only 15.4 more yards per game (411.4), than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (396).
- In games that Cincinnati totals more than 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have 10 giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have 10 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Golden Hurricane have been underdogs by 22.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Tulsa's games this season have gone over the total in six out of seven opportunities (85.7%).
- This season the Golden Hurricane rack up 10.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Bearcats give up (14.3).
- Tulsa is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team records more than 14.3 points.
- The Golden Hurricane collect 142.4 more yards per game (436.8) than the Bearcats give up (294.4).
- Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up over 294.4 yards.
- The Golden Hurricane have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 23 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Tulsa
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.4
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.9
411.4
Avg. Total Yards
436.8
294.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396
10
Giveaways
14
23
Takeaways
10