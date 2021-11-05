The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0, 0-0 AAC) are 22.5-point favorites when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Nippert Stadium. The point total is 55.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55 points in four of eight games this season.

Tulsa's games have gone over 55 points in five of seven chances this season.

Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 9.8 points more than the 45.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 52.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55-point over/under for this game is one point below the 56 points per game average total in Golden Hurricane games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Bearcats have been favored by 22.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Bearcats average nine more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (30.9).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.9 points.

The Bearcats average only 15.4 more yards per game (411.4), than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (396).

In games that Cincinnati totals more than 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bearcats have 10 giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have 10 takeaways .

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane have been underdogs by 22.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Tulsa's games this season have gone over the total in six out of seven opportunities (85.7%).

This season the Golden Hurricane rack up 10.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Bearcats give up (14.3).

Tulsa is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team records more than 14.3 points.

The Golden Hurricane collect 142.4 more yards per game (436.8) than the Bearcats give up (294.4).

Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up over 294.4 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats