Oddsmakers expect a tight game between AFC North foes when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) host the Cleveland Browns (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland is a 2.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47 in this matchup.

Odds for Bengals vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of eight games this season.

In 50% of Cleveland's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.

The two teams combine to score 50.4 points per game, 3.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.2 points greater than the 42.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 45.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 47-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Cincinnati has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Bengals put up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns surrender (22.5).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Bengals collect 363.1 yards per game, 58.2 more yards than the 304.9 the Browns allow per contest.

Cincinnati is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up over 304.9 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Browns have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Browns put up just 2.6 more points per game (22.9) than the Bengals surrender (20.3).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.3 points.

The Browns average 382.5 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 361.3 the Bengals allow.

Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 361.3 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.

At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

Cincinnati has gone over the total once in three home games this year.

This season, Bengals home games average 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Away from home, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

In three road games this season, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

This season, Browns away games average 51.0 points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

