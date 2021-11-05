Publish date:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Bengals vs. Browns
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of eight games this season.
- In 50% of Cleveland's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.
- The two teams combine to score 50.4 points per game, 3.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 4.2 points greater than the 42.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 45.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 47-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Browns games this season.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Bengals put up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns surrender (22.5).
- Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
- The Bengals collect 363.1 yards per game, 58.2 more yards than the 304.9 the Browns allow per contest.
- Cincinnati is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up over 304.9 yards.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Browns.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Browns put up just 2.6 more points per game (22.9) than the Bengals surrender (20.3).
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.3 points.
- The Browns average 382.5 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 361.3 the Bengals allow.
- Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 361.3 yards.
- The Browns have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (9).
Home and road insights
- Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
- At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
- Cincinnati has gone over the total once in three home games this year.
- This season, Bengals home games average 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
- Away from home, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- In three road games this season, Cleveland has hit the over twice.
- This season, Browns away games average 51.0 points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
Powered by Data Skrive.