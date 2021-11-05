The Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 ACC) are 4-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. The contest's over/under is 46.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Clemson vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

In 57.1% of Louisville's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 4.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.1 points more than the 42.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 16.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

So far this season Clemson has one win against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 4 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Tigers average 5.8 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Cardinals surrender (27.1).

Clemson is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.1 points.

The Tigers collect 87.1 fewer yards per game (328.3) than the Cardinals allow per contest (415.4).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 415.4 yards.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cardinals have forced 11.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year the Cardinals average 14.1 more points per game (29.4) than the Tigers give up (15.3).

When Louisville puts up more than 15.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 123.1 more yards per game (448.6) than the Tigers allow (325.5).

Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team amasses over 325.5 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats