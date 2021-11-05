Publish date:
Clemson vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Louisville
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- In 57.1% of Louisville's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 4.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 4.1 points more than the 42.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 16.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- So far this season Clemson has one win against the spread.
- The Tigers have been favored by 4 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The Tigers average 5.8 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Cardinals surrender (27.1).
- Clemson is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.1 points.
- The Tigers collect 87.1 fewer yards per game (328.3) than the Cardinals allow per contest (415.4).
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 415.4 yards.
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cardinals have forced 11.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Louisville's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year the Cardinals average 14.1 more points per game (29.4) than the Tigers give up (15.3).
- When Louisville puts up more than 15.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Cardinals rack up 123.1 more yards per game (448.6) than the Tigers allow (325.5).
- Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team amasses over 325.5 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Louisville
21.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
15.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
328.3
Avg. Total Yards
448.6
325.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
415.4
11
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
11