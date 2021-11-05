The No. 21 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have college football's 12th-ranked running game, take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) and their 11th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Chanticleers are heavy, 19.5-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 59.5 points.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 59.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.5 points per game, 7.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 50.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chanticleers games this season feature an average total of 59.9 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 5.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 4-3-0 this season.

This season, the Chanticleers have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Chanticleers rack up 44.4 points per game, 12.1 more than the Eagles surrender per matchup (32.3).

When Coastal Carolina scores more than 32.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Chanticleers average 40.7 more yards per game (521.3) than the Eagles allow per contest (480.6).

When Coastal Carolina churns out over 480.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (5).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this season have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Eagles rack up 3.6 more points per game (22.1) than the Chanticleers allow (18.5).

Georgia Southern is 3-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.5 points.

The Eagles collect 43.5 more yards per game (375.4) than the Chanticleers allow per outing (331.9).

In games that Georgia Southern totals more than 331.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats