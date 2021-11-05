Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Colorado State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Bronze Boot is up for grabs when the Colorado State Rams (3-5, 0-0 MWC) and the Wyoming Cowboys (4-4, 0-0 MWC) hit the field on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites. The game's point total is 40.5.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

  • Colorado State and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
  • So far this season, 57.1% of Wyoming's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 40.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 5.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.8 points under the 43.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2021, 10.1 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 47.4 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Colorado State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
  • The Rams score 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 per matchup the Cowboys allow.
  • Colorado State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.
  • The Rams collect 83 more yards per game (403.8) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (320.8).
  • In games that Colorado State totals over 320.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (9).
  • So far this season Wyoming has one win against the spread.
  • This year, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Wyoming's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Cowboys put up 22 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Rams allow.
  • When Wyoming records more than 21.4 points, it is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Cowboys collect only 19.8 more yards per game (331.9) than the Rams give up (312.1).
  • When Wyoming amasses more than 312.1 yards, the team is 1-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Rams' takeaways (9).
Season Stats

Colorado StateStatsWyoming

23.9

Avg. Points Scored

22

21.4

Avg. Points Allowed

21.9

403.8

Avg. Total Yards

331.9

312.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

320.8

7

Giveaways

14

9

Takeaways

9