Publish date:
Colorado State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Colorado State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Wyoming's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 40.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 5.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 2.8 points under the 43.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2021, 10.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 47.4 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Colorado State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Rams score 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 per matchup the Cowboys allow.
- Colorado State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.
- The Rams collect 83 more yards per game (403.8) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (320.8).
- In games that Colorado State totals over 320.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Colorado State at SISportsbook.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- So far this season Wyoming has one win against the spread.
- This year, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Cowboys put up 22 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Rams allow.
- When Wyoming records more than 21.4 points, it is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cowboys collect only 19.8 more yards per game (331.9) than the Rams give up (312.1).
- When Wyoming amasses more than 312.1 yards, the team is 1-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Rams' takeaways (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|Wyoming
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
22
21.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.9
403.8
Avg. Total Yards
331.9
312.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.8
7
Giveaways
14
9
Takeaways
9