November 5, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) are heavily favored by 10 points as they look to keep their six-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The contest's over/under is 49.5.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
  • Denver's games have gone over 49.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.
  • The 40.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 42.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Dallas is unbeaten against the spread this season.
  • Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
  • The Cowboys rack up 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos give up (17.1).
  • Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.1 points.
  • The Cowboys average 454.9 yards per game, 129.1 more yards than the 325.8 the Broncos allow per matchup.
  • Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 325.8 yards.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (8).
  • In Denver's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • Denver's games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
  • The Broncos put up 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).
  • Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.1 points.
  • The Broncos rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys give up per contest (366.4).
  • When Denver amasses over 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Dallas is unbeaten against the spread, and 3-0 overall.
  • This year, in three home games, Dallas has gone over the total each time.
  • Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).
  • Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, on the road.
  • In four road games this season, Denver has hit the over once.
  • This season, Broncos away games average 41.9 points, 7.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

