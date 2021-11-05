The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) are heavily favored by 10 points as they look to keep their six-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The contest's over/under is 49.5.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in five of seven games this season.

Denver's games have gone over 49.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's total is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.

The 40.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 42.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is unbeaten against the spread this season.

Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Cowboys rack up 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos give up (17.1).

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.1 points.

The Cowboys average 454.9 yards per game, 129.1 more yards than the 325.8 the Broncos allow per matchup.

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 325.8 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (8).

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Denver's games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Broncos put up 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).

Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.1 points.

The Broncos rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys give up per contest (366.4).

When Denver amasses over 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Dallas is unbeaten against the spread, and 3-0 overall.

This year, in three home games, Dallas has gone over the total each time.

Cowboys home games this season average 51.8 total points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, on the road.

In four road games this season, Denver has hit the over once.

This season, Broncos away games average 41.9 points, 7.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

