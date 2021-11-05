Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert has caught 24 passes on 31 targets for 358 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 44.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.0% of the 259 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
- Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 55.2% passing plays and 44.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Chargers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 216.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Chargers' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Lions, Goedert was targeted seven times and racked up six catches for 72 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Goedert has nine catches (on 12 targets) for 142 yards, averaging 47.3 yards per game.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
31
12.0%
24
358
2
5
14.3%
Devonta Smith
56
21.6%
33
421
1
2
5.7%
Quez Watkins
28
10.8%
20
366
0
4
11.4%
Jalen Reagor
32
12.4%
20
165
2
2
5.7%
