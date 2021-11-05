Dallas Goedert will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 9 matchup sees Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has caught 24 passes on 31 targets for 358 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 44.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.0% of the 259 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.

Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 55.2% passing plays and 44.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 216.7 yards per game through the air.

The Chargers' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Goedert was targeted seven times and racked up six catches for 72 yards.

Over his last three outings, Goedert has nine catches (on 12 targets) for 142 yards, averaging 47.3 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 31 12.0% 24 358 2 5 14.3% Devonta Smith 56 21.6% 33 421 1 2 5.7% Quez Watkins 28 10.8% 20 366 0 4 11.4% Jalen Reagor 32 12.4% 20 165 2 2 5.7%

Powered By Data Skrive