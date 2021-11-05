Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Dallas Goedert will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 9 matchup sees Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert has caught 24 passes on 31 targets for 358 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 44.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.0% of the 259 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
  • Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 55.2% passing plays and 44.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 216.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chargers' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Lions, Goedert was targeted seven times and racked up six catches for 72 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Goedert has nine catches (on 12 targets) for 142 yards, averaging 47.3 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

31

12.0%

24

358

2

5

14.3%

Devonta Smith

56

21.6%

33

421

1

2

5.7%

Quez Watkins

28

10.8%

20

366

0

4

11.4%

Jalen Reagor

32

12.4%

20

165

2

2

5.7%

