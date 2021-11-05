In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Dalvin Cook for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 9 matchup sees Cook's Minnesota Vikings (3-4) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 444 yards (63.4 per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 73 yards (10.4 per game).

He has handled 98, or 50.5%, of his team's 194 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The Ravens allow 86.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

The Vikings are up against the NFL's 18th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this season).

Recent Performances

Cook put together a 78-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 4.3 yards per attempt).

Cook has 218 yards on 47 carries (72.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 98 50.5% 444 2 11 45.8% 4.5 Alexander Mattison 70 36.1% 273 0 10 41.7% 3.9 Kirk Cousins 11 5.7% 75 0 1 4.2% 6.8 C.J. Ham 6 3.1% 34 0 2 8.3% 5.7

Powered By Data Skrive