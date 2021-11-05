Skip to main content
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Dalvin Cook for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 9 matchup sees Cook's Minnesota Vikings (3-4) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 444 yards (63.4 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 73 yards (10.4 per game).
  • He has handled 98, or 50.5%, of his team's 194 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The Ravens allow 86.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Vikings are up against the NFL's 18th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this season).

Recent Performances

  • Cook put together a 78-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 4.3 yards per attempt).
  • Cook has 218 yards on 47 carries (72.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

98

50.5%

444

2

11

45.8%

4.5

Alexander Mattison

70

36.1%

273

0

10

41.7%

3.9

Kirk Cousins

11

5.7%

75

0

1

4.2%

6.8

C.J. Ham

6

3.1%

34

0

2

8.3%

5.7

