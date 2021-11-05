Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Darrel Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) take on the Green Bay Packers (7-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Williams has collected 230 rushing yards (28.8 per game) on 65 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 163 yards (20.4 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 194 times this season, and he's taken 65 of those attempts (33.5%).
  • The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Williams put up 10 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Packers, 38.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Packers.
  • The Packers allow 115.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • Williams and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 49-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball 13 times.
  • Williams tacked on six catches for 61 yards.
  • Williams has run for 131 yards on 39 carries (43.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He also has 12 catches for 118 yards (39.3 ypg).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

65

33.5%

230

4

11

36.7%

3.5

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

65

33.5%

304

0

5

16.7%

4.7

Patrick Mahomes II

35

18.0%

229

1

7

23.3%

6.5

Tyreek Hill

5

2.6%

63

0

1

3.3%

12.6

