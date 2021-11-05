Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Darrel Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) take on the Green Bay Packers (7-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Williams has collected 230 rushing yards (28.8 per game) on 65 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 163 yards (20.4 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 194 times this season, and he's taken 65 of those attempts (33.5%).

The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Williams put up 10 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Packers, 38.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Packers.

The Packers allow 115.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

Williams and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 49-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball 13 times.

Williams tacked on six catches for 61 yards.

Williams has run for 131 yards on 39 carries (43.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.

He also has 12 catches for 118 yards (39.3 ypg).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 65 33.5% 230 4 11 36.7% 3.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 65 33.5% 304 0 5 16.7% 4.7 Patrick Mahomes II 35 18.0% 229 1 7 23.3% 6.5 Tyreek Hill 5 2.6% 63 0 1 3.3% 12.6

