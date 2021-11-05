There will be player props available for Devonta Smith before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) hit the field in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's 421 receiving yards (52.6 per game) lead the Eagles. He has 33 catches on 56 targets with one touchdown.

Smith has been the target of 56 of his team's 259 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 5.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 55.2% passing plays and 44.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 216.7 yards per game through the air.

The Chargers have conceded nine passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Smith reeled in one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per reception) while being targeted three times.

During his last three games, Smith has eight receptions (16 targets) for 107 yards, averaging 35.7 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 56 21.6% 33 421 1 2 5.7% Quez Watkins 28 10.8% 20 366 0 4 11.4% Dallas Goedert 31 12.0% 24 358 2 5 14.3% Jalen Reagor 32 12.4% 20 165 2 2 5.7%

Powered By Data Skrive