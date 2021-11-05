Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player props available for Devonta Smith before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) hit the field in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith's 421 receiving yards (52.6 per game) lead the Eagles. He has 33 catches on 56 targets with one touchdown.
  • Smith has been the target of 56 of his team's 259 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.
  • Smith has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 5.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 55.2% passing plays and 44.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 216.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chargers have conceded nine passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Smith reeled in one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per reception) while being targeted three times.
  • During his last three games, Smith has eight receptions (16 targets) for 107 yards, averaging 35.7 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

56

21.6%

33

421

1

2

5.7%

Quez Watkins

28

10.8%

20

366

0

4

11.4%

Dallas Goedert

31

12.0%

24

358

2

5

14.3%

Jalen Reagor

32

12.4%

20

165

2

2

5.7%

