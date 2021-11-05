AAC foes square off when the East Carolina Pirates (4-4, 0-0 AAC) host the Temple Owls (3-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina is favored by 16 points. The game's over/under is set at 53.5.

Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in four of eight games this season.

In 57.1% of Temple's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.9, is 4.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 8.9 more than the 53.5 total in this contest.

Pirates games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 0.9 more than the set total in this contest.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

In East Carolina's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Pirates have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Pirates average 7.0 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Owls surrender (35.8).

East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 35.8 points.

The Pirates average 425.4 yards per game, 42.6 more yards than the 382.8 the Owls allow per contest.

In games that East Carolina churns out more than 382.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 16 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Temple's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year the Owls average 6.5 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Pirates give up (26.6).

When Temple records more than 26.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls collect 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates give up per matchup (425.1).

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (18).

Season Stats