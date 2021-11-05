Publish date:
East Carolina vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- In 57.1% of Temple's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.9, is 4.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 8.9 more than the 53.5 total in this contest.
- Pirates games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 0.9 more than the set total in this contest.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- In East Carolina's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Pirates have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16 points or more.
- East Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Pirates average 7.0 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Owls surrender (35.8).
- East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 35.8 points.
- The Pirates average 425.4 yards per game, 42.6 more yards than the 382.8 the Owls allow per contest.
- In games that East Carolina churns out more than 382.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 16 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Temple's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This year the Owls average 6.5 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Pirates give up (26.6).
- When Temple records more than 26.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls collect 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates give up per matchup (425.1).
- The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, four fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (18).
Season Stats
|East Carolina
|Stats
|Temple
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
35.8
425.4
Avg. Total Yards
321.6
425.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.8
16
Giveaways
14
18
Takeaways
9