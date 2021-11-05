The Florida Gators (4-4, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 22nd-ranked pass defense, square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and their 12th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Gators are double-digit, 18-point favorites. This matchup has an over/under of 53 points.

Odds for Florida vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

South Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in three of seven games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.1 points higher than the combined 51.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 5.7 points above the 47.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Gators games this season feature an average total of 57.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.9 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Gators have been favored by 18 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Florida's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Gators rack up 6.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Gamecocks surrender (24.5).

Florida is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.5 points.

The Gators rack up 137.9 more yards per game (483.4) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (345.5).

When Florida amasses more than 345.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (17).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Gamecocks have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 18 points or more.

South Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Gamecocks score 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Gators allow.

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.8 points.

The Gamecocks average 329.6 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 337.8 the Gators allow.

South Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 337.8 yards.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Gators have forced (9).

Season Stats