Florida vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- South Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in three of seven games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.1 points higher than the combined 51.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 5.7 points above the 47.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Gators games this season feature an average total of 57.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.9 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Gators have been favored by 18 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Florida's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Gators rack up 6.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Gamecocks surrender (24.5).
- Florida is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.5 points.
- The Gators rack up 137.9 more yards per game (483.4) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (345.5).
- When Florida amasses more than 345.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Gators have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (17).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- In South Carolina's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Gamecocks have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 18 points or more.
- South Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Gamecocks score 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Gators allow.
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.8 points.
- The Gamecocks average 329.6 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 337.8 the Gators allow.
- South Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 337.8 yards.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Gators have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|South Carolina
31.0
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.5
483.4
Avg. Total Yards
329.6
337.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
345.5
16
Giveaways
17
9
Takeaways
17