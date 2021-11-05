The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (7-2, 0-0 MWC) are 5-point favorites when they host the Boise State Broncos (4-4, 0-0 MWC) in conference play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The contest has an over/under of 60.5 points.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Boise State

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

Boise State and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 3.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 42.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.9 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 59.3, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .

The 60.5 total in this game is 1.2 points higher than the 59.3 average total in Broncos games this season.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 13.2 more points per game (35.0) than the Broncos give up (21.8).

Fresno State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.8 points.

The Bulldogs collect 480.2 yards per game, 76.1 more yards than the 404.1 the Broncos give up per contest.

Fresno State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out over 404.1 yards.

The Bulldogs have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Broncos.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Boise State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Broncos put up 29.3 points per game, 8.5 more than the Bulldogs give up (20.8).

When Boise State records more than 20.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Broncos rack up 24.6 more yards per game (371.4) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (346.8).

In games that Boise State amasses over 346.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats