Publish date:
Georgia vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Georgia vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points just two times this year.
- Missouri's games have gone over 59.5 points in six of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.7, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 42.6 points per game, 16.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 48.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 61.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Bulldogs put up 37.9 points per game, comparable to the 36 per matchup the Tigers allow.
- Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 54.9 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Tigers give up per matchup (475.5).
- In games that Georgia piles up more than 475.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri is winless against the spread this season.
- Missouri has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this season (six times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Tigers score 34.8 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).
- Missouri is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team records more than 6.6 points.
- The Tigers rack up 226.6 more yards per game (454) than the Bulldogs allow (227.4).
- When Missouri picks up more than 227.4 yards, the team is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Missouri
37.9
Avg. Points Scored
34.8
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36
420.6
Avg. Total Yards
454
227.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
475.5
10
Giveaways
8
13
Takeaways
11