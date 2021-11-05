The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 0-0 SEC) are massive, 39-point favorites at home at Sanford Stadium against the Missouri Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both squads feature stingy pass defenses, with the Bulldogs second against the pass in the nation, and the Tigers 21st defending the passing attack. The contest has an over/under of 59.5 points.

Odds for Georgia vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points just two times this year.

Missouri's games have gone over 59.5 points in six of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.7, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42.6 points per game, 16.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 48.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 61.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Bulldogs put up 37.9 points per game, comparable to the 36 per matchup the Tigers allow.

Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36 points.

The Bulldogs collect 54.9 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Tigers give up per matchup (475.5).

In games that Georgia piles up more than 475.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (11).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this season.

Missouri has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this season (six times in eight games with a set point total).

The Tigers score 34.8 points per game, 28.2 more than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).

Missouri is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team records more than 6.6 points.

The Tigers rack up 226.6 more yards per game (454) than the Bulldogs allow (227.4).

When Missouri picks up more than 227.4 yards, the team is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (13).

