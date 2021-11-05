Publish date:
Houston vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Houston vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.
- In 62.5% of South Florida's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.
- The two teams combine to average 59.9 points per game, 6.9 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 1.3 points more than the 51.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Cougars games this season feature an average total of 55.8 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 5-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Cougars have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 13 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- This year, the Cougars put up 5.4 more points per game (37.3) than the Bulls give up (31.9).
- Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.9 points.
- The Cougars average 84.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (464.3).
- The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Bulls have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Bulls have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 13 points or more (in four chances).
- South Florida's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Bulls score just 2.8 more points per game (22.6) than the Cougars give up (19.8).
- When South Florida scores more than 19.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Bulls collect 67.4 more yards per game (355.8) than the Cougars allow per outing (288.4).
- In games that South Florida amasses over 288.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Bulls have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 14 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|South Florida
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.6
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.9
379.4
Avg. Total Yards
355.8
288.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
464.3
8
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
13