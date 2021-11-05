The No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-1, 0-0 AAC) are 13-point favorites when they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The contest has a point total of 53.

Odds for Houston vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.

In 62.5% of South Florida's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.

The two teams combine to average 59.9 points per game, 6.9 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.3 points more than the 51.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cougars games this season feature an average total of 55.8 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 5-3-0 this season.

This season, the Cougars have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 13 points or more.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This year, the Cougars put up 5.4 more points per game (37.3) than the Bulls give up (31.9).

Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.9 points.

The Cougars average 84.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (464.3).

The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Bulls have forced (13).

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 13 points or more (in four chances).

South Florida's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bulls score just 2.8 more points per game (22.6) than the Cougars give up (19.8).

When South Florida scores more than 19.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bulls collect 67.4 more yards per game (355.8) than the Cougars allow per outing (288.4).

In games that South Florida amasses over 288.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bulls have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats