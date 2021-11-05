Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Houston vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-1, 0-0 AAC) are 13-point favorites when they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The contest has a point total of 53.

Over/Under Insights

Odds for Houston vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.
  • In 62.5% of South Florida's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.
  • The two teams combine to average 59.9 points per game, 6.9 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.3 points more than the 51.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Cougars games this season feature an average total of 55.8 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Houston is 5-3-0 this season.
  • This season, the Cougars have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 13 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • This year, the Cougars put up 5.4 more points per game (37.3) than the Bulls give up (31.9).
  • Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.9 points.
  • The Cougars average 84.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (464.3).
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Bulls have forced (13).
  Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
  • South Florida has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Bulls have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 13 points or more (in four chances).
  • South Florida's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Bulls score just 2.8 more points per game (22.6) than the Cougars give up (19.8).
  • When South Florida scores more than 19.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Bulls collect 67.4 more yards per game (355.8) than the Cougars allow per outing (288.4).
  • In games that South Florida amasses over 288.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Bulls have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 14 takeaways .
  Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

HoustonStatsSouth Florida

37.3

Avg. Points Scored

22.6

19.8

Avg. Points Allowed

31.9

379.4

Avg. Total Yards

355.8

288.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

464.3

8

Giveaways

13

14

Takeaways

13