The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) are double-digit, 10-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, November 4, 2021 against the New York Jets (2-5). The total for this game has been set at 45 points.

Odds for Colts vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in four of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.3 points lower than the 52.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Colts games this season is 46.4, 1.4 points above Thursday's total of 45.

The 45 total in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 43.5 average total in Jets games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This year, the Colts average 4.4 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Jets allow (29.4).

Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.4 points.

The Colts collect 39.5 fewer yards per game (350.9), than the Jets allow per matchup (390.4).

This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (5).

Jets stats and trends

Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Jets have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

New York has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).

This year the Jets rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Colts allow (22.9).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.9 points.

The Jets rack up 46.0 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts give up per outing (352.4).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 352.4 yards.

This year the Jets have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or more at home.

This year, in four home games, Indianapolis has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.1 more than this outing's over/under (45).

New York is 0-4 overall, and winless against the spread, away from home.

New York has hit the over twice in four away games this season.

The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).

