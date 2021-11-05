Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) are double-digit, 10-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, November 4, 2021 against the New York Jets (2-5). The total for this game has been set at 45 points.

Odds for Colts vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in four of seven games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 7.3 points lower than the 52.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 46.4, 1.4 points above Thursday's total of 45.
  • The 45 total in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 43.5 average total in Jets games this season.
  • Indianapolis has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • This year, the Colts average 4.4 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Jets allow (29.4).
  • Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.4 points.
  • The Colts collect 39.5 fewer yards per game (350.9), than the Jets allow per matchup (390.4).
  • This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (5).
  • Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Jets have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
  • New York has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).
  • This year the Jets rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Colts allow (22.9).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.9 points.
  • The Jets rack up 46.0 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts give up per outing (352.4).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 352.4 yards.
  • This year the Jets have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.
  • The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or more at home.
  • This year, in four home games, Indianapolis has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.1 more than this outing's over/under (45).
  • New York is 0-4 overall, and winless against the spread, away from home.
  • New York has hit the over twice in four away games this season.
  • The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).

