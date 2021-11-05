Publish date:
Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colts vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in four of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 7.3 points lower than the 52.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Colts games this season is 46.4, 1.4 points above Thursday's total of 45.
- The 45 total in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 43.5 average total in Jets games this season.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- This year, the Colts average 4.4 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Jets allow (29.4).
- Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.4 points.
- The Colts collect 39.5 fewer yards per game (350.9), than the Jets allow per matchup (390.4).
- This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (5).
Jets stats and trends
- Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Jets have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
- New York has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- This year the Jets rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Colts allow (22.9).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.9 points.
- The Jets rack up 46.0 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts give up per outing (352.4).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 352.4 yards.
- This year the Jets have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (18).
Home and road insights
- Indianapolis has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.
- The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or more at home.
- This year, in four home games, Indianapolis has hit the over twice.
- The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.1 more than this outing's over/under (45).
- New York is 0-4 overall, and winless against the spread, away from home.
- New York has hit the over twice in four away games this season.
- The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45).
