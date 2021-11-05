Publish date:
Iowa vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Northwestern's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.
- The two teams combine to score 44.4 points per game, 3.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 43.2 points per game, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 44.7, 4.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.
- The 47.5 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12 points or more (in two chances).
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- This year, the Hawkeyes rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (27.1).
- Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes rack up 129.0 fewer yards per game (291.5), than the Wildcats give up per outing (420.5).
- The Hawkeyes have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This year, the Wildcats are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This season the Wildcats average just 2.9 more points per game (19.0) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.1).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.
- The Wildcats average 41.7 more yards per game (339.0) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (297.3).
- When Northwestern piles up more than 297.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, eight fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
19.0
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
291.5
Avg. Total Yards
339.0
297.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
420.5
12
Giveaways
12
20
Takeaways
12