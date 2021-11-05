The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten opponents at Ryan Field. Northwestern is a 12-point underdog. A total of 40.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in three of eight games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Northwestern's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.

The two teams combine to score 44.4 points per game, 3.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.2 points per game, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 44.7, 4.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.

The 47.5 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12 points or more (in two chances).

Iowa's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This year, the Hawkeyes rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (27.1).

Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 129.0 fewer yards per game (291.5), than the Wildcats give up per outing (420.5).

The Hawkeyes have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This year, the Wildcats are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.

Northwestern's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This season the Wildcats average just 2.9 more points per game (19.0) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.1).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.

The Wildcats average 41.7 more yards per game (339.0) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (297.3).

When Northwestern piles up more than 297.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, eight fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (20).

Season Stats