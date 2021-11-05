Publish date:
Iowa State vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State's games this season have gone over 60 points three of seven times.
- Texas' games have gone over 60 points in three of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 71.5 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 10.6 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cyclones games have an average total of 49.7 points this season, 10.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 60.3 points per game average total in Longhorns games this season.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cyclones have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
- Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This year, the Cyclones average just 2.3 more points per game (32.1) than the Longhorns give up (29.8).
- Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.8 points.
- The Cyclones collect just 5.6 fewer yards per game (428.3), than the Longhorns allow per outing (433.9).
- Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 433.9 yards.
- The Cyclones have seven giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 13 takeaways .
Texas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas is 4-4-0 this season.
- Texas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Longhorns average 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones give up (19.6).
- When Texas puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Longhorns average 156.4 more yards per game (447.4) than the Cyclones give up per outing (291.0).
- In games that Texas piles up more than 291.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|Texas
32.1
Avg. Points Scored
39.4
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
428.3
Avg. Total Yards
447.4
291.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.9
7
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
13