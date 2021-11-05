The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 22nd-ranked scoring defense will host the Texas Longhorns (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 10th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Longhorns are 6.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total set at 60.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State's games this season have gone over 60 points three of seven times.

Texas' games have gone over 60 points in three of eight chances this season.

Saturday's total is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 71.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 10.6 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cyclones games have an average total of 49.7 points this season, 10.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 60.3 points per game average total in Longhorns games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Cyclones have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Cyclones average just 2.3 more points per game (32.1) than the Longhorns give up (29.8).

Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.8 points.

The Cyclones collect just 5.6 fewer yards per game (428.3), than the Longhorns allow per outing (433.9).

Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 433.9 yards.

The Cyclones have seven giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 13 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.

Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas is 4-4-0 this season.

Texas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Longhorns average 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones give up (19.6).

When Texas puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Longhorns average 156.4 more yards per game (447.4) than the Cyclones give up per outing (291.0).

In games that Texas piles up more than 291.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats