November 5, 2021
Iowa State vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 22nd-ranked scoring defense will host the Texas Longhorns (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 10th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Longhorns are 6.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total set at 60.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

  • Iowa State's games this season have gone over 60 points three of seven times.
  • Texas' games have gone over 60 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • Saturday's total is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 71.5 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 10.6 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Cyclones games have an average total of 49.7 points this season, 10.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 60-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 60.3 points per game average total in Longhorns games this season.
  • Iowa State is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Cyclones have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • This year, the Cyclones average just 2.3 more points per game (32.1) than the Longhorns give up (29.8).
  • Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.8 points.
  • The Cyclones collect just 5.6 fewer yards per game (428.3), than the Longhorns allow per outing (433.9).
  • Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 433.9 yards.
  • The Cyclones have seven giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 13 takeaways .
  • Against the spread, Texas is 4-4-0 this season.
  • Texas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Longhorns average 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones give up (19.6).
  • When Texas puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • The Longhorns average 156.4 more yards per game (447.4) than the Cyclones give up per outing (291.0).
  • In games that Texas piles up more than 291.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Longhorns have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats

Iowa StateStatsTexas

32.1

Avg. Points Scored

39.4

19.6

Avg. Points Allowed

29.8

428.3

Avg. Total Yards

447.4

291.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

433.9

7

Giveaways

10

9

Takeaways

13