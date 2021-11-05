Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's 786 receiving yards (98.3 per game) lead the Bengals. He has 38 catches on 60 targets with seven touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.2% of the 248 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.7% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- The Browns have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 239.4 yards per game through the air.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Chase was targeted nine times, picking up 32 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Chase's 15 receptions have yielded 330 yards (110.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
60
24.2%
38
786
7
6
20.7%
Tyler Boyd
53
21.4%
37
398
2
5
17.2%
Tee Higgins
49
19.8%
29
353
2
6
20.7%
C.J. Uzomah
23
9.3%
21
289
5
1
3.4%
Powered By Data Skrive