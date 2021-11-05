Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 9 when Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) take on the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's 786 receiving yards (98.3 per game) lead the Bengals. He has 38 catches on 60 targets with seven touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.2% of the 248 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.7% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

The Browns have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 239.4 yards per game through the air.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Chase was targeted nine times, picking up 32 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Chase's 15 receptions have yielded 330 yards (110.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 60 24.2% 38 786 7 6 20.7% Tyler Boyd 53 21.4% 37 398 2 5 17.2% Tee Higgins 49 19.8% 29 353 2 6 20.7% C.J. Uzomah 23 9.3% 21 289 5 1 3.4%

