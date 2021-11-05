Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts leads Philadelphia with 1,819 passing yards (227.4 ypg) on 157-of-256 with 10 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.
- He also has 432 rushing yards on 73 carries (with five touchdowns), averaging 54.0 yards per game.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 55.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts has thrown 33 passes in the red zone this season, 41.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Chargers are allowing 216.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Hurts completed 64.3% of his passes for 103 yards.
- He also carried the ball seven times for 71 yards, averaging 10.1 yards per carry on the ground.
- Hurts has put up 454 passing yards (151.3 ypg) on 39-of-74 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 30 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 58.7 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
56
21.6%
33
421
1
2
5.7%
Quez Watkins
28
10.8%
20
366
0
4
11.4%
Dallas Goedert
31
12.0%
24
358
2
5
14.3%
