November 5, 2021
BETTING
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jalen Hurts and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts leads Philadelphia with 1,819 passing yards (227.4 ypg) on 157-of-256 with 10 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.
  • He also has 432 rushing yards on 73 carries (with five touchdowns), averaging 54.0 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 55.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts has thrown 33 passes in the red zone this season, 41.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers are allowing 216.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Hurts completed 64.3% of his passes for 103 yards.
  • He also carried the ball seven times for 71 yards, averaging 10.1 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Hurts has put up 454 passing yards (151.3 ypg) on 39-of-74 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 30 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 58.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

56

21.6%

33

421

1

2

5.7%

Quez Watkins

28

10.8%

20

366

0

4

11.4%

Dallas Goedert

31

12.0%

24

358

2

5

14.3%

