Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jared Cook and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) hit the field in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has 23 receptions (38 targets) for 260 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 37.1 yards per game.

Cook has been the target of 13.5% (38 total) of his team's 282 passing attempts this season.

Cook has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Cook has averaged 19.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Eagles, 8.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cook, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

This week Cook will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (234.6 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Cook was targeted five times, totaling 25 yards on two receptions.

Cook has hauled in seven catches for 79 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 15 times and averages 26.3 receiving yards.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 38 13.5% 23 260 2 5 15.2% Mike Williams 61 21.6% 35 517 6 5 15.2% Keenan Allen 69 24.5% 45 496 2 11 33.3% Austin Ekeler 42 14.9% 33 302 3 5 15.2%

