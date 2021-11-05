Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Miami vs. Houston
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Waddle has 48 catches (on 68 targets) for 413 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 51.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 21.5% of the 316 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 27.6% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have thrown the football in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- The 266.3 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bills, Waddle reeled in four passes for 29 yards while being targeted 11 times.
- Waddle hauled in 182 yards (on 21 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 32 times, and averaged 60.7 yards per game.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
68
21.5%
48
413
3
8
27.6%
Mike Gesicki
55
17.4%
40
475
2
3
10.3%
DeVante Parker
43
13.6%
25
327
1
2
6.9%
Myles Gaskin
40
12.7%
31
165
3
5
17.2%
