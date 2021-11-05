Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jaylen Waddle for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (1-7) take the field against the Houston Texans (1-7) in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Waddle has 48 catches (on 68 targets) for 413 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 51.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 21.5% of the 316 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 27.6% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

The 266.3 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Waddle reeled in four passes for 29 yards while being targeted 11 times.

Waddle hauled in 182 yards (on 21 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 32 times, and averaged 60.7 yards per game.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 68 21.5% 48 413 3 8 27.6% Mike Gesicki 55 17.4% 40 475 2 3 10.3% DeVante Parker 43 13.6% 25 327 1 2 6.9% Myles Gaskin 40 12.7% 31 165 3 5 17.2%

Powered By Data Skrive