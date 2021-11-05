Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 9 with the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 2,215 yards while completing 67.9% of his passes (167-of-246), with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (276.9 per game).
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 19 carries.
  • The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Burrow's 361 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Browns are 91.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In both of those outings against the Browns, Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The Browns have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 239.4 yards per game through the air.
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Burrow completed 61.8% of his passes for 259 yards, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Burrow has passed for 946 yards while completing 62.4% of his throws (63-of-101), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (315.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

60

24.2%

38

786

7

6

20.7%

Tyler Boyd

53

21.4%

37

398

2

5

17.2%

Tee Higgins

49

19.8%

29

353

2

6

20.7%

