Sportsbooks have listed player props for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 9 with the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 2,215 yards while completing 67.9% of his passes (167-of-246), with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (276.9 per game).

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 19 carries.

The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Burrow's 361 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Browns are 91.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In both of those outings against the Browns, Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes.

The Browns have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 239.4 yards per game through the air.

With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Burrow completed 61.8% of his passes for 259 yards, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.

Burrow has passed for 946 yards while completing 62.4% of his throws (63-of-101), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (315.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 60 24.2% 38 786 7 6 20.7% Tyler Boyd 53 21.4% 37 398 2 5 17.2% Tee Higgins 49 19.8% 29 353 2 6 20.7%

