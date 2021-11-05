Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 2,215 yards while completing 67.9% of his passes (167-of-246), with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (276.9 per game).
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 19 carries.
- The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Burrow's 361 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Browns are 91.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In both of those outings against the Browns, Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes.
- The Browns have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 239.4 yards per game through the air.
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Burrow completed 61.8% of his passes for 259 yards, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
- Burrow has passed for 946 yards while completing 62.4% of his throws (63-of-101), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (315.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
60
24.2%
38
786
7
6
20.7%
Tyler Boyd
53
21.4%
37
398
2
5
17.2%
Tee Higgins
49
19.8%
29
353
2
6
20.7%
Powered By Data Skrive