November 5, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Mixon for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North rivals take the field in Week 9 when Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon's team-high 572 rushing yards (71.5 per game) have come on 137 carries, with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 148 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 17 catches, with two TDs.
  • He has handled 137, or 67.8%, of his team's 202 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Against the Browns, Mixon has averaged 81.8 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 20.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon, in eight matchups against the Browns, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are third in the league, conceding 84.8 yards per game.
  • The Bengals are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Mixon rushed 14 times for 33 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He added four receptions for 58 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Mixon has taken 44 carries for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Mixon also has nine catches for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

137

67.8%

572

5

11

68.8%

4.2

Samaje Perine

31

15.3%

139

1

1

6.2%

4.5

Joe Burrow

19

9.4%

43

0

2

12.5%

2.3

Chris Evans

4

2.0%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

