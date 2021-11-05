Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Mixon for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North rivals take the field in Week 9 when Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon's team-high 572 rushing yards (71.5 per game) have come on 137 carries, with five touchdowns.

He also has 148 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 17 catches, with two TDs.

He has handled 137, or 67.8%, of his team's 202 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Against the Browns, Mixon has averaged 81.8 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 20.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon, in eight matchups against the Browns, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).

In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are third in the league, conceding 84.8 yards per game.

The Bengals are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Mixon rushed 14 times for 33 yards and scored one touchdown.

He added four receptions for 58 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

During his last three games, Mixon has taken 44 carries for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mixon also has nine catches for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 137 67.8% 572 5 11 68.8% 4.2 Samaje Perine 31 15.3% 139 1 1 6.2% 4.5 Joe Burrow 19 9.4% 43 0 2 12.5% 2.3 Chris Evans 4 2.0% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

Powered By Data Skrive