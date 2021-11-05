Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon's team-high 572 rushing yards (71.5 per game) have come on 137 carries, with five touchdowns.
- He also has 148 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 17 catches, with two TDs.
- He has handled 137, or 67.8%, of his team's 202 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Against the Browns, Mixon has averaged 81.8 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 20.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon, in eight matchups against the Browns, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).
- In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are third in the league, conceding 84.8 yards per game.
- The Bengals are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Mixon rushed 14 times for 33 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He added four receptions for 58 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Mixon has taken 44 carries for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Mixon also has nine catches for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
137
67.8%
572
5
11
68.8%
4.2
Samaje Perine
31
15.3%
139
1
1
6.2%
4.5
Joe Burrow
19
9.4%
43
0
2
12.5%
2.3
Chris Evans
4
2.0%
18
0
0
0.0%
4.5
