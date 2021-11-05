There will be player prop bets available for Josh Allen before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has 1,972 passing yards (281.7 ypg), completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

He also adds 269 rushing yards (38.4 ypg) on 52 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The Bills have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Allen accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 272 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Allen had 160 passing yards in one matchup against the Jaguars, 127.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Allen threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.

The 289.9 yards per game the Jaguars are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Allen threw for 249 yards while completing 69.0% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.

Allen added eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Allen has 917 passing yards (305.7 ypg), completing 68.7% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 140 rushing yards (46.7 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 65 23.6% 42 503 3 13 24.5% Cole Beasley 56 20.4% 43 413 1 7 13.2% Emmanuel Sanders 43 15.6% 24 413 4 6 11.3%

