Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has 1,972 passing yards (281.7 ypg), completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- He also adds 269 rushing yards (38.4 ypg) on 52 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Allen accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 272 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Jaguars.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Allen had 160 passing yards in one matchup against the Jaguars, 127.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Allen threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.
- The 289.9 yards per game the Jaguars are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Allen threw for 249 yards while completing 69.0% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Allen added eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Allen has 917 passing yards (305.7 ypg), completing 68.7% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 140 rushing yards (46.7 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
65
23.6%
42
503
3
13
24.5%
Cole Beasley
56
20.4%
43
413
1
7
13.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
43
15.6%
24
413
4
6
11.3%
Powered By Data Skrive