November 5, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville

There will be player prop bets available for Josh Allen before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has 1,972 passing yards (281.7 ypg), completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 269 rushing yards (38.4 ypg) on 52 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Allen accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 272 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Allen had 160 passing yards in one matchup against the Jaguars, 127.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Allen threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.
  • The 289.9 yards per game the Jaguars are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Allen threw for 249 yards while completing 69.0% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Allen added eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Allen has 917 passing yards (305.7 ypg), completing 68.7% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 140 rushing yards (46.7 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

65

23.6%

42

503

3

13

24.5%

Cole Beasley

56

20.4%

43

413

1

7

13.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

43

15.6%

24

413

4

6

11.3%

