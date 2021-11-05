Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Justin Herbert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) meet in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has thrown for 1,994 yards (284.9 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 63.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 23 times for 81 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.6 yards per game.
  • The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Herbert has thrown 33 passes in the red zone this season, 44.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The Eagles have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 234.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Eagles have conceded 14 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Herbert put together a 223-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 51.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Herbert has racked up 816 passing yards (272.0 per game) and has a 56.4% completion percentage (66-for-117) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also rushed eight times for 50 yards and one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

61

21.6%

35

517

6

5

15.2%

Keenan Allen

69

24.5%

45

496

2

11

33.3%

Austin Ekeler

42

14.9%

33

302

3

5

15.2%

Powered By Data Skrive