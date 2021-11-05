Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has thrown for 1,994 yards (284.9 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 63.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 23 times for 81 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.6 yards per game.
- The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
- Herbert has thrown 33 passes in the red zone this season, 44.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The Eagles have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 234.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Eagles have conceded 14 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Herbert put together a 223-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 51.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Herbert has racked up 816 passing yards (272.0 per game) and has a 56.4% completion percentage (66-for-117) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also rushed eight times for 50 yards and one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
61
21.6%
35
517
6
5
15.2%
Keenan Allen
69
24.5%
45
496
2
11
33.3%
Austin Ekeler
42
14.9%
33
302
3
5
15.2%
