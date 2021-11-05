Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Justin Herbert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) meet in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has thrown for 1,994 yards (284.9 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 63.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 23 times for 81 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.6 yards per game.

The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert has thrown 33 passes in the red zone this season, 44.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The Eagles have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 234.6 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles have conceded 14 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Herbert put together a 223-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 51.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Herbert has racked up 816 passing yards (272.0 per game) and has a 56.4% completion percentage (66-for-117) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also rushed eight times for 50 yards and one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 61 21.6% 35 517 6 5 15.2% Keenan Allen 69 24.5% 45 496 2 11 33.3% Austin Ekeler 42 14.9% 33 302 3 5 15.2%

