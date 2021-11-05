Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (3-4) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has hauled in 43 passes and leads his team with 563 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 80.4 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 22.8% (63 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The Ravens are conceding 312.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens' defense is 13th in the NFL, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Jefferson grabbed two passes for 21 yards while being targeted four times.
  • In his last three games, Jefferson has caught 17 passes on 26 targets for 225 yards, averaging 75.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

63

22.8%

43

563

3

6

23.1%

Adam Thielen

59

21.4%

43

471

6

7

26.9%

K.J. Osborn

38

13.8%

28

321

2

2

7.7%

Tyler Conklin

37

13.4%

27

297

1

4

15.4%

