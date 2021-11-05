Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (3-4) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has hauled in 43 passes and leads his team with 563 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 80.4 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 22.8% (63 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The Ravens are conceding 312.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is 13th in the NFL, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Jefferson grabbed two passes for 21 yards while being targeted four times.

In his last three games, Jefferson has caught 17 passes on 26 targets for 225 yards, averaging 75.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 63 22.8% 43 563 3 6 23.1% Adam Thielen 59 21.4% 43 471 6 7 26.9% K.J. Osborn 38 13.8% 28 321 2 2 7.7% Tyler Conklin 37 13.4% 27 297 1 4 15.4%

