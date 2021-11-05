Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has hauled in 43 passes and leads his team with 563 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 80.4 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 22.8% (63 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The Ravens are conceding 312.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens' defense is 13th in the NFL, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Jefferson grabbed two passes for 21 yards while being targeted four times.
- In his last three games, Jefferson has caught 17 passes on 26 targets for 225 yards, averaging 75.0 yards per game.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
63
22.8%
43
563
3
6
23.1%
Adam Thielen
59
21.4%
43
471
6
7
26.9%
K.J. Osborn
38
13.8%
28
321
2
2
7.7%
Tyler Conklin
37
13.4%
27
297
1
4
15.4%
