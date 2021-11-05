Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about K.J. Osborn and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn's 28 catches (on 38 targets) have led to 321 receiving yards (45.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Osborn has been the target of 13.8% (38 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.

Osborn (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.7% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The 312.3 passing yards the Ravens allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

The Ravens' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Osborn was targeted three times and racked up 10 yards on two receptions.

Osborn has hauled in 11 passes (on 14 targets) for 102 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 38 13.8% 28 321 2 2 7.7% Justin Jefferson 63 22.8% 43 563 3 6 23.1% Adam Thielen 59 21.4% 43 471 6 7 26.9% Tyler Conklin 37 13.4% 27 297 1 4 15.4%

Powered By Data Skrive