November 5, 2021
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about K.J. Osborn and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn's 28 catches (on 38 targets) have led to 321 receiving yards (45.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Osborn has been the target of 13.8% (38 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
  • Osborn (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.7% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The 312.3 passing yards the Ravens allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
  • The Ravens' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Osborn was targeted three times and racked up 10 yards on two receptions.
  • Osborn has hauled in 11 passes (on 14 targets) for 102 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

38

13.8%

28

321

2

2

7.7%

Justin Jefferson

63

22.8%

43

563

3

6

23.1%

Adam Thielen

59

21.4%

43

471

6

7

26.9%

Tyler Conklin

37

13.4%

27

297

1

4

15.4%

