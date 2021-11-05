Publish date:
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn's 28 catches (on 38 targets) have led to 321 receiving yards (45.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Osborn has been the target of 13.8% (38 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
- Osborn (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.7% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The 312.3 passing yards the Ravens allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
- The Ravens' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Osborn was targeted three times and racked up 10 yards on two receptions.
- Osborn has hauled in 11 passes (on 14 targets) for 102 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
38
13.8%
28
321
2
2
7.7%
Justin Jefferson
63
22.8%
43
563
3
6
23.1%
Adam Thielen
59
21.4%
43
471
6
7
26.9%
Tyler Conklin
37
13.4%
27
297
1
4
15.4%
