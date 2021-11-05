The Green Bay Packers (7-1) bring a seven-game winning streak into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is a touchdown favorite. The over/under is set at 47.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Packers

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Green Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 50 points per game, 2.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.4 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 54.6 points per game in 2020, 7.1 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Chiefs have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Kansas City has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Chiefs rack up 5.1 more points per game (26.0) than the Packers surrender (20.9).

When Kansas City puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 79.7 more yards per game (411.5) than the Packers allow per outing (331.8).

When Kansas City churns out over 331.8 yards, the team is 2-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Packers have forced (13).

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Packers put up 24.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Chiefs give up (27.5).

When Green Bay puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Packers rack up 54.0 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Chiefs allow per outing (391.5).

The Packers have six giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have eight takeaways.

Home and road insights

Kansas City is winless against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-3) as 7-point favorites or greater.

Kansas City has hit the over twice in six home games this year.

This season, Chiefs home games average 54.5 points, 7.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Green Bay is 4-1 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, away from home.

Green Bay has hit the over once in five away games this year.

Packers away games this season average 48.9 total points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

