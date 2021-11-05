Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Packers
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Green Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 50 points per game, 2.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 48.4 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 54.6 points per game in 2020, 7.1 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Chiefs have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Kansas City has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Chiefs rack up 5.1 more points per game (26.0) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
- When Kansas City puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Chiefs rack up 79.7 more yards per game (411.5) than the Packers allow per outing (331.8).
- When Kansas City churns out over 331.8 yards, the team is 2-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Packers have forced (13).
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.
- Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Packers put up 24.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Chiefs give up (27.5).
- When Green Bay puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Packers rack up 54.0 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Chiefs allow per outing (391.5).
- The Packers have six giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have eight takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Kansas City is winless against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home this season.
- At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-3) as 7-point favorites or greater.
- Kansas City has hit the over twice in six home games this year.
- This season, Chiefs home games average 54.5 points, 7.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
- Green Bay is 4-1 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, away from home.
- Green Bay has hit the over once in five away games this year.
- Packers away games this season average 48.9 total points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
