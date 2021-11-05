The Kansas State Wildcats (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the Kansas Jayhawks (1-7, 0-0 Big 12) take the field to try to take home the Governor's Cup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are massive, 24-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 56.5.

Odds for Kansas State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points or more just one time this season.

So far this season, 71.4% of Kansas' games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The two teams combine to score 43.3 points per game, 13.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Wildcats games have an average total of 53.7 points this season, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 57.9 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Wildcats put up 16.3 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks give up (43.8).

The Wildcats collect 363.6 yards per game, 116.5 fewer yards than the 480.1 the Jayhawks give up per outing.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Kansas has one win against the spread.

This year, the Jayhawks have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 24 points or more.

Kansas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

This season the Jayhawks average 7.2 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Wildcats surrender (23).

The Jayhawks collect 38.2 fewer yards per game (310.4) than the Wildcats allow (348.6).

When Kansas churns out more than 348.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

This season the Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Wildcats have forced 10 turnovers.

Season Stats