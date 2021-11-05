Publish date:
Kansas State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points or more just one time this season.
- So far this season, 71.4% of Kansas' games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.5.
- The two teams combine to score 43.3 points per game, 13.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Wildcats games have an average total of 53.7 points this season, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 57.9 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wildcats put up 16.3 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks give up (43.8).
- The Wildcats collect 363.6 yards per game, 116.5 fewer yards than the 480.1 the Jayhawks give up per outing.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Kansas has one win against the spread.
- This year, the Jayhawks have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 24 points or more.
- Kansas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).
- This season the Jayhawks average 7.2 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Wildcats surrender (23).
- The Jayhawks collect 38.2 fewer yards per game (310.4) than the Wildcats allow (348.6).
- When Kansas churns out more than 348.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- This season the Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Wildcats have forced 10 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|Kansas
27.5
Avg. Points Scored
15.8
23
Avg. Points Allowed
43.8
363.6
Avg. Total Yards
310.4
348.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
480.1
12
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
8