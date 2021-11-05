In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Keenan Allen for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) face off in a Week 9 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen's 69 targets have led to 45 receptions for 496 yards (70.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 24.5% (69 total) of his team's 282 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while running the ball 36.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Allen racked up 138 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 68.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles are giving up 234.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Allen was targeted 11 times and picked up 77 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Allen has put up 202 yards over his last three games (67.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes on 25 targets.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 69 24.5% 45 496 2 11 33.3% Mike Williams 61 21.6% 35 517 6 5 15.2% Austin Ekeler 42 14.9% 33 302 3 5 15.2% Jared Cook 38 13.5% 23 260 2 5 15.2%

