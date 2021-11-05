Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen's 69 targets have led to 45 receptions for 496 yards (70.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Allen has been the target of 24.5% (69 total) of his team's 282 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while running the ball 36.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Eagles.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Allen racked up 138 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 68.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles are giving up 234.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Allen was targeted 11 times and picked up 77 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Allen has put up 202 yards over his last three games (67.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes on 25 targets.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
69
24.5%
45
496
2
11
33.3%
Mike Williams
61
21.6%
35
517
6
5
15.2%
Austin Ekeler
42
14.9%
33
302
3
5
15.2%
Jared Cook
38
13.5%
23
260
2
5
15.2%
Powered By Data Skrive