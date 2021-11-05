Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Tennessee vs. Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Volunteers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and the 13th-ranked rushing attack will square off against the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked rush defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Volunteers are favored by just 1 point in the contest. This game has an over/under of 56.5 points.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
  • Kentucky's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 64.4 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Volunteers games this season is 63.2, 6.7 points more than Saturday's total of 56.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Tennessee has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Volunteers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • This year, the Volunteers average 16.6 more points per game (37.4) than the Wildcats allow (20.8).
  • Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.
  • The Volunteers collect 121.6 more yards per game (457.1) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (335.5).
  • Tennessee is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals more than 335.5 yards.
  • The Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).
  • Kentucky has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • This season, the Wildcats have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
  • Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Wildcats put up just 0.5 more points per game (27) than the Volunteers give up (26.5).
  • Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.5 points.
  • The Wildcats collect 28.9 fewer yards per game (364.9) than the Volunteers give up (393.8).
  • Kentucky is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 393.8 yards.
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (10).
Season Stats

TennesseeStatsKentucky

37.4

Avg. Points Scored

27

26.5

Avg. Points Allowed

20.8

457.1

Avg. Total Yards

364.9

393.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

335.5

8

Giveaways

15

10

Takeaways

4