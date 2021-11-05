Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- Kentucky's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 64.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Volunteers games this season is 63.2, 6.7 points more than Saturday's total of 56.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Volunteers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- This year, the Volunteers average 16.6 more points per game (37.4) than the Wildcats allow (20.8).
- Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.
- The Volunteers collect 121.6 more yards per game (457.1) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (335.5).
- Tennessee is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals more than 335.5 yards.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Wildcats have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Wildcats put up just 0.5 more points per game (27) than the Volunteers give up (26.5).
- Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.5 points.
- The Wildcats collect 28.9 fewer yards per game (364.9) than the Volunteers give up (393.8).
- Kentucky is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 393.8 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Kentucky
37.4
Avg. Points Scored
27
26.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.8
457.1
Avg. Total Yards
364.9
393.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.5
8
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
4