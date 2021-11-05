Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Author:

Before Kirk Cousins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Cousins has collected 1,953 passing yards (279.0 per game) while going 189-for-274 (69.0% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 75 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 52.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Cousins threw for 260 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 9.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The Ravens are giving up 312.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cowboys, Cousins went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 184 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also added 18 yards on three carries, averaging six yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Cousins has racked up 832 passing yards (277.3 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage this year (81-of-117) while throwing five touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 38 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 12.7 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

63

22.8%

43

563

3

6

23.1%

Adam Thielen

59

21.4%

43

471

6

7

26.9%

K.J. Osborn

38

13.8%

28

321

2

2

7.7%

