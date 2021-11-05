Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Cousins has collected 1,953 passing yards (279.0 per game) while going 189-for-274 (69.0% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 75 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 52.0% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Ravens.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Cousins threw for 260 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 9.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The Ravens are giving up 312.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cowboys, Cousins went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 184 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also added 18 yards on three carries, averaging six yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Cousins has racked up 832 passing yards (277.3 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage this year (81-of-117) while throwing five touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 38 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 12.7 yards per game.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
63
22.8%
43
563
3
6
23.1%
Adam Thielen
59
21.4%
43
471
6
7
26.9%
K.J. Osborn
38
13.8%
28
321
2
2
7.7%
Powered By Data Skrive