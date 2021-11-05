Before Kirk Cousins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Cousins has collected 1,953 passing yards (279.0 per game) while going 189-for-274 (69.0% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 75 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 52.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Cousins threw for 260 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 9.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens are giving up 312.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cowboys, Cousins went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 184 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

He also added 18 yards on three carries, averaging six yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Cousins has racked up 832 passing yards (277.3 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage this year (81-of-117) while throwing five touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He has tacked on 38 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 12.7 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 63 22.8% 43 563 3 6 23.1% Adam Thielen 59 21.4% 43 471 6 7 26.9% K.J. Osborn 38 13.8% 28 321 2 2 7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive