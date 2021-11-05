Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Lamar Jackson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (5-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) square off in a Week 9 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Jackson has collected 1,943 passing yards (277.6 per game) while connecting on 146 of 225 passes (64.9% completion percentage), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 480 rushing yards (68.6 ypg) on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 43.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The Vikings are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Jackson put together a 257-yard performance against the Bengals in Week 7, completing 48.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

Jackson added 12 carries for 88 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in the running game.

Over his last three games, Jackson has collected 866 passing yards (288.7 per game) while going 71-for-101 (70.3% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 201 rushing yards on 34 carries, averaging 67.0 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 57 24.2% 37 566 6 6 24.0% Mark Andrews 51 21.6% 37 516 3 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 13.6% 18 292 0 2 8.0%

