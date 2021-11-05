Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Baltimore vs. Minnesota
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Jackson has collected 1,943 passing yards (277.6 per game) while connecting on 146 of 225 passes (64.9% completion percentage), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 480 rushing yards (68.6 ypg) on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Ravens have thrown the ball in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jackson has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 43.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The Vikings are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Jackson put together a 257-yard performance against the Bengals in Week 7, completing 48.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- Jackson added 12 carries for 88 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Jackson has collected 866 passing yards (288.7 per game) while going 71-for-101 (70.3% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 201 rushing yards on 34 carries, averaging 67.0 yards per game.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
57
24.2%
37
566
6
6
24.0%
Mark Andrews
51
21.6%
37
516
3
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
13.6%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
