November 5, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Baltimore vs. Minnesota

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Lamar Jackson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (5-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) square off in a Week 9 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Jackson has collected 1,943 passing yards (277.6 per game) while connecting on 146 of 225 passes (64.9% completion percentage), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 480 rushing yards (68.6 ypg) on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens have thrown the ball in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jackson has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 43.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The Vikings are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson put together a 257-yard performance against the Bengals in Week 7, completing 48.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • Jackson added 12 carries for 88 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Jackson has collected 866 passing yards (288.7 per game) while going 71-for-101 (70.3% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 201 rushing yards on 34 carries, averaging 67.0 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

57

24.2%

37

566

6

6

24.0%

Mark Andrews

51

21.6%

37

516

3

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

13.6%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

