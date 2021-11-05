The Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) are 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the New York Giants (2-6). The game has an over/under of 46.5 points.

Odds for Raiders vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

In 44.4% of New York's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The two teams combine to score 45.2 points per game, 1.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.7 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.6, 1.1 points more than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year, the Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (25.7) than the Giants give up (25.0).

When Las Vegas puts up more than 25.0 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders collect 24.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Giants allow per outing (368.6).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 368.6 yards.

This year, the Raiders have five turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (11).

Giants stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 5-4-0 this season.

This year, the Giants have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

New York's games this year have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Giants score 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders allow (23.7).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.7 points.

The Giants collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.8) than the Raiders give up per contest (354.0).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 354.0 yards.

This season the Giants have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.

This season, in four home games, New York has not gone over the total.

This season, Giants home games average 45.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

On the road, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Las Vegas has hit the over once in three away games this season.

Raiders away games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

