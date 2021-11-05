Publish date:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Raiders vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- In 44.4% of New York's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.
- The two teams combine to score 45.2 points per game, 1.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 48.7 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.6, 1.1 points more than Sunday's total of 46.5.
- The 46.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Raiders stats and trends
- In Las Vegas' seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This year, the Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (25.7) than the Giants give up (25.0).
- When Las Vegas puts up more than 25.0 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Raiders collect 24.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Giants allow per outing (368.6).
- Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 368.6 yards.
- This year, the Raiders have five turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (11).
Giants stats and trends
- Against the spread, New York is 5-4-0 this season.
- This year, the Giants have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- New York's games this year have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Giants score 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders allow (23.7).
- New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.7 points.
- The Giants collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.8) than the Raiders give up per contest (354.0).
- New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 354.0 yards.
- This season the Giants have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (9).
Home and road insights
- New York has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.
- This season, in four home games, New York has not gone over the total.
- This season, Giants home games average 45.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).
- On the road, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- Las Vegas has hit the over once in three away games this season.
- Raiders away games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
