November 5, 2021
Publish date:

Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Jacksonville vs. Buffalo

Author:

Laviska Shenault Jr. has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) square off in a Week 9 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault has caught 28 passes on 45 targets for 319 yards, averaging 45.6 yards per game.
  • Shenault has been the target of 45 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 16.7% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Shenault has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The 194.6 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Shenault put together a 13-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on two catches while being targeted four times.
  • Shenault has 125 receiving yards on nine catches (17 targets) over his last three games, averaging 41.7 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

45

16.7%

28

319

0

3

12.5%

Marvin Jones Jr.

55

20.4%

33

378

3

7

29.2%

Dan Arnold

36

-

25

272

0

2

-

Jamal Agnew

26

9.6%

18

184

1

3

12.5%

