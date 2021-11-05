Laviska Shenault Jr. has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) square off in a Week 9 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault has caught 28 passes on 45 targets for 319 yards, averaging 45.6 yards per game.

Shenault has been the target of 45 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 16.7% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Shenault has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The 194.6 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Shenault put together a 13-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on two catches while being targeted four times.

Shenault has 125 receiving yards on nine catches (17 targets) over his last three games, averaging 41.7 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 45 16.7% 28 319 0 3 12.5% Marvin Jones Jr. 55 20.4% 33 378 3 7 29.2% Dan Arnold 36 - 25 272 0 2 - Jamal Agnew 26 9.6% 18 184 1 3 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive