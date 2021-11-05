Publish date:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chargers vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- In 62.5% of Philadelphia's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.
- The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, 0.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.7, 1.2 points more than Sunday's total of 49.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chargers have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Chargers average just 0.7 more points per game (24.6) than the Eagles give up (23.9).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.9 points.
- The Chargers average 376.3 yards per game, 33.5 more yards than the 342.8 the Eagles allow per matchup.
- Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 342.8 yards.
- The Chargers have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have eight takeaways.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.
- Philadelphia's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Eagles score just 0.1 more points per game (25.4) than the Chargers give up (25.3).
- Philadelphia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.
- The Eagles average 348.0 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 362.6 the Chargers allow.
- Philadelphia is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 362.6 yards.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (10).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Philadelphia has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
- This year, in three home games, Philadelphia has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.7 points, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
- In away games, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- In three road games this year, Los Angeles has not gone over the total.
- The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 50.2 points, 0.7 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).
