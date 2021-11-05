The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) are favored by just 1.5 points against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The point total is set at 49.5 for the contest.

Odds for Chargers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in three of seven games this season.

In 62.5% of Philadelphia's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, 0.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.7, 1.2 points more than Sunday's total of 49.5.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Chargers have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Chargers average just 0.7 more points per game (24.6) than the Eagles give up (23.9).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.9 points.

The Chargers average 376.3 yards per game, 33.5 more yards than the 342.8 the Eagles allow per matchup.

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 342.8 yards.

The Chargers have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have eight takeaways.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

Philadelphia's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Eagles score just 0.1 more points per game (25.4) than the Chargers give up (25.3).

Philadelphia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Eagles average 348.0 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 362.6 the Chargers allow.

Philadelphia is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 362.6 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Philadelphia has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

This year, in three home games, Philadelphia has hit the over once.

The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.7 points, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

In away games, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three road games this year, Los Angeles has not gone over the total.

The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 50.2 points, 0.7 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

