Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rams vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59, is 6.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 7.1 points above the 45.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Rams games this season is 50.4, 2.1 points fewer than Sunday's total of 52.5.
- The 51.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Rams have been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Rams score 6.2 more points per game (30.6) than the Titans give up (24.4).
- When Los Angeles records more than 24.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Rams collect 405.9 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 368.1 the Titans give up per contest.
- When Los Angeles picks up over 368.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Titans have forced (11).
Titans stats and trends
- In Tennessee's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Titans put up 28.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the Rams surrender (21.0).
- Tennessee is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.
- The Titans collect only 9.6 more yards per game (377.1) than the Rams allow per contest (367.5).
- When Tennessee totals over 367.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This season the Titans have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Rams have takeaways (13).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.
- At home, as 7.5-point favorites or more, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2).
- Los Angeles has hit the over in three of five games at home this season.
- The average total in Rams home games this season is 51.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).
- Tennessee is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, away from home.
- Tennessee has gone over the total in all four of their road games this season.
- The average total in Titans away games this season is 49.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).
