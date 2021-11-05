The Los Angeles Rams (7-1), who have won four games in a row, are 7.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans (6-2), winners of four straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The total has been set at 52.5 points for this game.

Odds for Rams vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59, is 6.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.1 points above the 45.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.4, 2.1 points fewer than Sunday's total of 52.5.

The 51.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Rams have been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Rams score 6.2 more points per game (30.6) than the Titans give up (24.4).

When Los Angeles records more than 24.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Rams collect 405.9 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 368.1 the Titans give up per contest.

When Los Angeles picks up over 368.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Titans have forced (11).

Titans stats and trends

In Tennessee's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Titans put up 28.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the Rams surrender (21.0).

Tennessee is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Titans collect only 9.6 more yards per game (377.1) than the Rams allow per contest (367.5).

When Tennessee totals over 367.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season the Titans have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Rams have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.

At home, as 7.5-point favorites or more, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2).

Los Angeles has hit the over in three of five games at home this season.

The average total in Rams home games this season is 51.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).

Tennessee is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, away from home.

Tennessee has gone over the total in all four of their road games this season.

The average total in Titans away games this season is 49.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

