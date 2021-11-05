Publish date:
Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 67.3 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 16.2 points more than the 41.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 59.2, 1.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
- The 51.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Marshall is 4-4-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Thundering Herd have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those contests.
- Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Thundering Herd average 15.5 more points per game (37.0) than the Owls give up (21.5).
- When Marshall scores more than 21.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd average 122.4 more yards per game (503.0) than the Owls give up per outing (380.6).
- Marshall is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up more than 380.6 yards.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Owls have forced (13).
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Florida Atlantic is 4-3-1 this season.
- This year, the Owls have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Owls average 30.3 points per game, 10.5 more than the Thundering Herd allow (19.8).
- When Florida Atlantic scores more than 19.8 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Owls average 41.2 more yards per game (420.1) than the Thundering Herd allow per outing (378.9).
- When Florida Atlantic churns out more than 378.9 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Florida Atlantic
37.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
503.0
Avg. Total Yards
420.1
378.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
380.6
19
Giveaways
11
15
Takeaways
13