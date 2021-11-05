C-USA foes meet when the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at FAU Stadium. Marshall is favored by 1.5 points. The contest has a 57.5-point over/under.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 67.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 16.2 points more than the 41.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 59.2, 1.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

The 51.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Marshall is 4-4-0 this season.

So far this season, the Thundering Herd have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those contests.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Thundering Herd average 15.5 more points per game (37.0) than the Owls give up (21.5).

When Marshall scores more than 21.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd average 122.4 more yards per game (503.0) than the Owls give up per outing (380.6).

Marshall is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up more than 380.6 yards.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Owls have forced (13).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida Atlantic is 4-3-1 this season.

This year, the Owls have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Owls average 30.3 points per game, 10.5 more than the Thundering Herd allow (19.8).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 19.8 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Owls average 41.2 more yards per game (420.1) than the Thundering Herd allow per outing (378.9).

When Florida Atlantic churns out more than 378.9 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats