Marvin Jones Jr. will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) take the field in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has hauled in 33 balls, with a team-high 378 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 55 times, and is averaging 54.0 yards per game.

Jones has been the target of 55 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.

Jones has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have called a pass in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The Bills are allowing 194.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Jones was targeted eight times and racked up 35 yards on five receptions.

Jones has reeled in 13 passes (24 targets) for 160 yards (53.3 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 55 20.4% 33 378 3 7 29.2% Laviska Shenault Jr. 45 16.7% 28 319 0 3 12.5% Dan Arnold 36 - 25 272 0 2 - Jamal Agnew 26 9.6% 18 184 1 3 12.5%

