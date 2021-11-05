Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Jacksonville vs. Buffalo

Author:

Marvin Jones Jr. will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) take the field in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has hauled in 33 balls, with a team-high 378 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 55 times, and is averaging 54.0 yards per game.
  • Jones has been the target of 55 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.
  • Jones has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have called a pass in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The Bills are allowing 194.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Jones was targeted eight times and racked up 35 yards on five receptions.
  • Jones has reeled in 13 passes (24 targets) for 160 yards (53.3 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

55

20.4%

33

378

3

7

29.2%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

45

16.7%

28

319

0

3

12.5%

Dan Arnold

36

-

25

272

0

2

-

Jamal Agnew

26

9.6%

18

184

1

3

12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive