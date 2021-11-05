Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Mecole Hardman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Mecole Hardman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Hardman's Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) and the Green Bay Packers (7-1) meet in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hardman has tacked on 35 receptions for 352 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 47 times, producing 44.0 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 13.8% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Hardman's way.
  • Hardman (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Hardman had 55 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Packers, 15.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
  • Hardman caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Packers.
  • This week Hardman will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (235.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Packers have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Hardman reeled in five passes for 63 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Hardman has also tacked on 13 receptions for 153 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 51.0 yards per game.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mecole Hardman

47

13.8%

35

352

1

7

16.3%

Tyreek Hill

90

26.4%

64

735

6

11

25.6%

Travis Kelce

71

20.8%

49

560

4

6

14.0%

Byron Pringle

25

7.3%

18

255

2

1

2.3%

