Publish date:
Mecole Hardman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay
Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds
Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hardman has tacked on 35 receptions for 352 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 47 times, producing 44.0 yards per game.
- So far this season, 13.8% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Hardman's way.
- Hardman (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Hardman had 55 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Packers, 15.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
- Hardman caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Packers.
- This week Hardman will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (235.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Packers have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Hardman reeled in five passes for 63 yards while being targeted seven times.
- Hardman has also tacked on 13 receptions for 153 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 51.0 yards per game.
Hardman's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mecole Hardman
47
13.8%
35
352
1
7
16.3%
Tyreek Hill
90
26.4%
64
735
6
11
25.6%
Travis Kelce
71
20.8%
49
560
4
6
14.0%
Byron Pringle
25
7.3%
18
255
2
1
2.3%
