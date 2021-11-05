Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Mecole Hardman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Hardman's Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) and the Green Bay Packers (7-1) meet in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hardman has tacked on 35 receptions for 352 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 47 times, producing 44.0 yards per game.

So far this season, 13.8% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Hardman's way.

Hardman (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Hardman had 55 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Packers, 15.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).

Hardman caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Packers.

This week Hardman will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (235.4 yards allowed per game).

The Packers have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Hardman reeled in five passes for 63 yards while being targeted seven times.

Hardman has also tacked on 13 receptions for 153 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 51.0 yards per game.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mecole Hardman 47 13.8% 35 352 1 7 16.3% Tyreek Hill 90 26.4% 64 735 6 11 25.6% Travis Kelce 71 20.8% 49 560 4 6 14.0% Byron Pringle 25 7.3% 18 255 2 1 2.3%

