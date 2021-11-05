Publish date:
Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- In 50% of Houston's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 14.3 points higher than the combined 32.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 59.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.7 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Dolphins games this season is 46.1, 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's total of 46.5.
- The 45.2 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Against the spread, Miami is 3-5-0 this season.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Dolphins average 17.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer than the Texans surrender per matchup (30.1).
- The Dolphins average 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9), than the Texans give up per matchup (401.4).
- When Miami picks up over 401.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (9).
Texans stats and trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 4-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Texans have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Texans rack up 14.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Dolphins give up (29.1).
- The Texans collect 281.1 yards per game, 125.8 fewer yards than the 406.9 the Dolphins give up.
- This year the Texans have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Dolphins' takeaways (9).
Home and road insights
- Miami has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.
- In three home games this year, Miami has gone over the total twice.
- The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
- Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, away from home.
- This year, in four away games, Houston has hit the over once.
- This season, Texans away games average 46.8 points, 0.3 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
