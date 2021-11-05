The Miami Dolphins (1-7), who have lost seven games in a row, are 5.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans (1-7), losers of seven straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 46.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

In 50% of Houston's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

Sunday's over/under is 14.3 points higher than the combined 32.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.7 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Dolphins games this season is 46.1, 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The 45.2 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Against the spread, Miami is 3-5-0 this season.

Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Dolphins average 17.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer than the Texans surrender per matchup (30.1).

The Dolphins average 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9), than the Texans give up per matchup (401.4).

When Miami picks up over 401.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (9).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 4-4-0 this year.

This season, the Texans have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Texans rack up 14.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Dolphins give up (29.1).

The Texans collect 281.1 yards per game, 125.8 fewer yards than the 406.9 the Dolphins give up.

This year the Texans have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Dolphins' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

Miami has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.

In three home games this year, Miami has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, away from home.

This year, in four away games, Houston has hit the over once.

This season, Texans away games average 46.8 points, 0.3 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.