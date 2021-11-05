Publish date:
Miami vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Miami's games this season have gone over 63.5 points three of eight times.
- Georgia Tech's games have gone over 63.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 4.5 points greater than the 59 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 58.9, 4.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63.5 .
- The 63.5 over/under in this game is 5.2 points above the 58.3 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Hurricanes rack up 4.4 more points per game (32.9) than the Yellow Jackets give up (28.5).
- When Miami scores more than 28.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Hurricanes collect only 12.6 more yards per game (440.4) than the Yellow Jackets give up per matchup (427.8).
- Miami is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 427.8 yards.
- This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (9).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- In Georgia Tech's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Yellow Jackets have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Yellow Jackets score 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.5 the Hurricanes allow.
- Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 30.5 points.
- The Yellow Jackets rack up only 4.2 more yards per game (419) than the Hurricanes allow (414.8).
- Georgia Tech is 0-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses over 414.8 yards.
- This season the Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
30.5
Avg. Points Allowed
28.5
440.4
Avg. Total Yards
419
414.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.8
11
Giveaways
9
7
Takeaways
9