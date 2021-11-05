ACC foes square off when the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 0-0 ACC) host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is favored by 10.5 points. The game has an over/under of 63.5.

Odds for Miami vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Miami's games this season have gone over 63.5 points three of eight times.

Georgia Tech's games have gone over 63.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.5 points greater than the 59 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 58.9, 4.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63.5 .

The 63.5 over/under in this game is 5.2 points above the 58.3 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Hurricanes rack up 4.4 more points per game (32.9) than the Yellow Jackets give up (28.5).

When Miami scores more than 28.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Hurricanes collect only 12.6 more yards per game (440.4) than the Yellow Jackets give up per matchup (427.8).

Miami is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 427.8 yards.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (9).

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

In Georgia Tech's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Yellow Jackets have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Yellow Jackets score 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.5 the Hurricanes allow.

Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up only 4.2 more yards per game (419) than the Hurricanes allow (414.8).

Georgia Tech is 0-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses over 414.8 yards.

This season the Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (7).

Season Stats