November 5, 2021
Michigan State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 3-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in five of eight games this season.
  • Purdue has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in a game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.5, is four points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 37.6 points per game, 15.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Spartans games this season is 53, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 53.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Michigan State's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Spartans have an against the spread record of 3-1-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Spartans rack up 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers give up (17.1).
  • When Michigan State scores more than 17.1 points, it is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Spartans average 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers allow per outing (313.8).
  • In games that Michigan State piles up over 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Spartans have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, Purdue is 4-4-0 this season.
  • The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).
  • This year the Boilermakers average just 2.4 more points per game (22.9) than the Spartans allow (20.5).
  • Purdue is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.
  • The Boilermakers average 386.6 yards per game, 37.8 fewer yards than the 424.4 the Spartans give up.
  • When Purdue picks up more than 424.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year the Boilermakers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (14).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Michigan StateStatsPurdue

34.6

Avg. Points Scored

22.9

20.5

Avg. Points Allowed

17.1

445

Avg. Total Yards

386.6

424.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

313.8

9

Giveaways

12

14

Takeaways

12