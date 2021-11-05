Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in five of eight games this season.
- Purdue has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.5, is four points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 37.6 points per game, 15.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Spartans games this season is 53, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 53.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- In Michigan State's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Spartans have an against the spread record of 3-1-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Spartans rack up 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers give up (17.1).
- When Michigan State scores more than 17.1 points, it is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Spartans average 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers allow per outing (313.8).
- In games that Michigan State piles up over 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (12).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Purdue is 4-4-0 this season.
- The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).
- This year the Boilermakers average just 2.4 more points per game (22.9) than the Spartans allow (20.5).
- Purdue is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.
- The Boilermakers average 386.6 yards per game, 37.8 fewer yards than the 424.4 the Spartans give up.
- When Purdue picks up more than 424.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year the Boilermakers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (14).
