The Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 3-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in five of eight games this season.

Purdue has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.5, is four points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.6 points per game, 15.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 53, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 53.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

In Michigan State's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Spartans have an against the spread record of 3-1-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Spartans rack up 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers give up (17.1).

When Michigan State scores more than 17.1 points, it is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Spartans average 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers allow per outing (313.8).

In games that Michigan State piles up over 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (12).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Purdue is 4-4-0 this season.

The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

This year the Boilermakers average just 2.4 more points per game (22.9) than the Spartans allow (20.5).

Purdue is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Boilermakers average 386.6 yards per game, 37.8 fewer yards than the 424.4 the Spartans give up.

When Purdue picks up more than 424.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Boilermakers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (14).

Season Stats